Khursheed Shah reacts to Rao Anwar’s arrest

By: Samaa Web Desk

Opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah said the Supreme Court cannot directly award penalty to Rao Anwar, the main accused in Naqeebullah suo motu case.

“Rao Anwar must have gone to the apex court in order to seek bail,” he said while talking to Samaa after the former Malir SSP was arrested from the courtroom.

“Rao Anwar’s arrest will pave the way for the arrest of real culprits.”

Hearing suo motu Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case Thursday, the apex court ordered to arrest Rao Anwar, the prime accused, who appeared unexpectedly before the court today, two months and eight days after the Waziristan youth was murdered in a fake encounter in Karachi.