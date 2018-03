By: Samaa Web Desk

Peshawar Zalmi piggy-backed on Kamran Akmal's fourth T20 century - and second fifty-plus score in as many days - to brush aside Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets and storm into the Playoffs.

Opening the batting, Akmal's undefeated 61-ball 107 was instrumental in Peshawar pulling off the highest successful chase in this year's tournament so far.

