Inside the shuttle bus: Cricket fans gear up for Peshawar-Quetta clash

By: Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Arshad Virk

LAHORE: The atmosphere inside a shuttle bus was festive as excited fans could barely wait for the epic clash between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, on Tuesday.

With the first of the two PSL playoffs schedule to commence in a few hours, fans inside a shuttle bus in Lahore were rooting for their teams.

Also read: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in first eliminator

"I support Peshawar Zalmi because Mohammad Hafeez and Dareen Sammy are part of the team," said one young cricket enthusiast.

Another fan threw his weight behind Quetta Gladiators since Sarfaraz Ahmed was the team's captain.

"I'm supporting Quetta Gladiators because of Sarfaraz Ahmed," he said. "He is an impressive captain."