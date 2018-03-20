Inside the shuttle bus: Cricket fans gear up for Peshawar-Quetta clash

March 20, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Arshad Virk

LAHORE: The atmosphere inside a shuttle bus was festive as excited fans could barely wait for the epic clash between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, on Tuesday. 

With the first of the two PSL playoffs schedule to commence in a few hours, fans inside a shuttle bus in Lahore were rooting for their teams.

Also read: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in first eliminator

"I support Peshawar Zalmi because Mohammad Hafeez and Dareen Sammy are part of the team," said one young cricket enthusiast.

Another fan threw his weight behind Quetta Gladiators since Sarfaraz Ahmed was the team's captain.

"I'm supporting Quetta Gladiators because of Sarfaraz Ahmed," he said. "He is an impressive captain."

 

Most Watched

 

More from Editor's Choice

ISPR releases Pakistan Day song

Watch: Foreign cricketers express delight upon reaching Pakistan

Watch: A look into container readied for Imran Khan in Gujranwala

Movie Raid winning hearts in Pakistan

River rafting organized for minorities in Attock

Watch: Kings put up shocking fielding display

Watch: Sami’s bowling rattles Kings in PSL qualifier

Watch: Luke Ronchi pummel Kings

Politicians pledge to raise voice against harassment – Watch

Watch: Kamran Akmal powers Peshawar into knockouts

Highlights: Peshawar Zalmi VS Lahore Qalandars

Watch: Dropped catches proved costly for Lahore Qalandars

Arrangements in full swing for PSL final in Karachi

Lahore Qalandar boundaries – Watch highlights

Bengal tiger dies in Lahore, another falls sick

Highlights: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

Boundaries by Peshawar Zalmi – Watch highlights

Watch: 20 couples tie the knot in DGK mass wedding

Snow leopard dies in Peshawar zoo

Video: Qureshi slips off SUV at Multan rally

Karachi: Dairy shops close in protest over official milk rate

900-yr-old tradition to herald Spring in Gilgit

Watch: Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan lose temper at each other

Explainer: Nadeem Malik breaks down horse-trading in the Senate

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.