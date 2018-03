By: Samaa Web Desk

Kieron Pollard turned in best power-hitting performance to keep Multan Sultans relevant vs Islamabad United who amassed a huge total of 185 runs.

Pollard hit 73 off 47 balls by belting six sixers and five boundaries. He also ferociously bludgeoned a sixer with single hand.

Islamabad United flattened Multan Sultans by 33 runs in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Watch some shots here.