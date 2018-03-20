Free shuttle service for PSL spectators – Watch

By: Samaa Web Desk

The Lahore Transport Company has commenced free shuttle service various parking points near Gaddafi Stadium to facilitate the general public coming to watch Tuesdayâ€™s match of Pakistan Super League (PSL). This free shuttle service will remain operational for two consecutive days.

The LTC has launched 30 air-conditioned coaster buses and five AC vans for PSL fans.

The shuttle service is available at various parking points, Liberty to Gaddafi Stadium, Rescue 1122 office Muslim Town Mor to Fifa Gate, Jam-i-Shirin Park Gulberg to Liberty Roundabout, Boys College Gulberg to Gaddafi Stadium internal loop, as well as Fifa Gate to internal loop of Gaddafi Stadium.