By: Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Shaheen Shehzadi

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology took action against an employee on Tuesday for exposing corruption that amounted to hundreds of thousands of rupees.Â

The hospital administration has stopped paying salary to Naveed, a grade four employee who raised his voice against purchase of low quality and overpriced supplies.

"All I did was to point out that supplies that were being purchased were of low quality and what was being procured for Rs 322,600 could be bought for less than Rs 100,000," he said.Â "Instead of investigating the corruption, the hospital administration has stopped my salary."

Medical Superintendent Dr Rai Zulfiqar Ali defended his action,Â saying Naveed was penalized forÂ going on leave for two to three months without informing anyone.