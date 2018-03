By: Samaa Web Desk

Saraiki Ajrak Day was observed in Multan. A colorful ceremony was organized to mark the occasion at Multan Arts Council.

The beautifully decorated stalls attracted the visitors with unique articles and dresses put on display.

Meantime, local artistes performed Jhoomer – a folk dance popular in Saraiki culture.

Know more from Rashid Hameed from Multan.