Pakistan cricket’s most-recognisable cheerleader ‘Chacha Cricket’, as he is popularly known, can’t miss any major cricket event involving Pakistan, especially high-voltage encounters. Chaudhry Abdul Jalil is known to fans and cricketing legends alike. Wearing his patent shalwar kameez, Chacha was seen charging up the cricket fans at PSL final in Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday.