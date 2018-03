By: Samaa Web Desk

Reporting by Saman Iqbal

Lahore zoo has lost its 12-year-old Bengal tiger, Mohini, while another is sick

Mohini, who was brought to the zoo in Lahore in 2009.

A veterinary team has been treating the animals at the zoo. She died of a disease affecting tigers, Dr Rizwan said.

Another tiger, Raval, has been sick for some time.