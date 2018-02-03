Watch: Pakistan successfully test-fires BVR missile from JF-17 Thunder

February 3, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Friday marked a monumental episode in the glorious history of PAF as a state-of-the-art Weapon Test Range has been made operational to track the complete trajectory of the aircraft and launched missiles.

In the successfull test-fire at Sonmiani firing range today, the indigenously produced JF-17 Thunder aircraft of Pakistan Air Force shot down a slow speed target with Beyond Visual Range (BVR) and Infrared missile.

This modern facility, developed in collaboration with Chinese authorities, is equipped with real time tracking and measuring equipment to qualify the indigenously developed and procured weapon systems.

 

 
 

