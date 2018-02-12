Video: Imran Khan declines comments on Lodhran by-election

By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran KhanÂ on Monday refused to comment on his party's potential defeat in the by-election of Lodhran.

When asked if Ali Tareen was going to lose the election, Imran Khan said that it was too early to say anything as full result was not attained yet.

According to unofficial results received from 185 polling stations, PML-N has extended a substantial lead of 17, 000 over rival PTI in what appears to be a major upset. Watch what Imran Khan has to say on the issue.