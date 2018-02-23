Video: Danyal Aziz pleads with security official to allow him inside court

February 23, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Danyal Aziz pleaded with a security official to grant him entry inside the accountability court on Friday.Â 

In the video footage, Danyal Aziz can be seen asking SSP Security Jamil Hashmi to allow him entry inside the accountability court where the Avenfield reference case was being conducted.

"You know the journalist community is watching--it is a matter of respect for me," he can be heard saying to the cop. "Just let me enter for five minutes."

SSP Jamil Hashmi told the PML-N leader that he could come inside only for five minutes and that too, till the Security Room and not the courtroom.

Danyal Aziz then went inside the Security Room.

 
 

