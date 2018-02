By: Samaa Web Desk

Veteran Indian actress Sridevi died on Saturday night in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest. In UAE to attend a family wedding, she spent her last days surrounded by friends and family. Sridevi was joined by her husband Boney Kapoor, younger daughter Khushi and also the biggest names in Bollywood such as Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and more for nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.