By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: An emotional moment was witnessed as MQM-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar and Rabita Committee members Faisal Subzwari and Wasim Akhtar came face to face at the Election Commission of Pakistan office. Sattar and Subzwari hugged each other and the former wiped the tears off the latter's face with his handkerchief. Watch here: