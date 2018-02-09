“Flag seedha karo apna”: Afridi tells Indian fan

By: Samaa Web Desk

ST MORITZ: Former Pakistan T20 captain Shahid Khan Afridi posed with fans after a game of ice cricket and told an Indian fan to straighten her flag as she got ready to pose with him, on Friday.Â

Fans love Shahid Khan Afridi to the core, whether they be Pakistani, Indian, Australian or basically every other nation that follows cricket.

After playing a game of ice cricket, the all-rounder posed with fans after the match. An Indian fan of the cricketer told him to pose with her for a picture.

Before the picture was clicked, Afridi told her to straighten her flag.

"Flag toh seedha kero apna," he said to her and the fan obliged, before the picture was taken.

The Shahid Afridi-led Team Royals beat Virender Sehwagâ€™s Badruttâ€™s Palace Diamonds by six wickets in the inaugural Ice Cricket contest at St Moritz resort in Switzerland.

Batting first, Diamonds set a target of 165 before the Royals cantered home courtesy of a blistering 74 by Owais Shah.