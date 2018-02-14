Council of Islamic Ideology seeks to criminalize instant triple talaq

By: Samaa Web Desk

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qaibla Ayaz has called for criminalizing instant triple talaq under Pakistan penal code. Dr Qibla Ayaz, the former dean Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Studies of the University of Peshawar, was appointed the chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in November last year. Speaking to SAMAA, the CII chief stressed on the need to talk about the issue of instant divorce during Friday sermons. The triple talaqÂ is a style of instant divorce used by a faction of Muslims.Â Watch details in our report.