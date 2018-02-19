Chand Nawab’s latest video will leave you in fits

By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Famous reporter Chand Nawab is back with a bang, this time to promote the upcoming Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrerÂ Teefa In Trouble.Â

Following in the footsteps of his earlier, viral act that was included inÂ Bajrangi Bhaijaan,Â Chand Nawaab wonders,Â Ye Teefa Kaun Hai?Â (Who is this Teefa?)

Teefa in TroubleÂ is an upcoming flick that stars Ali Zafar and Maya Ali and has been referred to as a rom-com flick.

Ali Zafar, Ahsan Rahim and Danyal Zafar have all penned the film. This movie will also mark the directorial debut of Ahsan Rahim.

Trailer of the flick was released on February 22, that featured Javed Sheikh walking into a trashed room to interrogate a man regarding the identity ofÂ Teefa.Â