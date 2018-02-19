Chand Nawab’s latest video will leave you in fits

February 19, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Famous reporter Chand Nawab is back with a bang, this time to promote the upcoming Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrerÂ Teefa In Trouble.Â 

Following in the footsteps of his earlier, viral act that was included inÂ Bajrangi Bhaijaan,Â Chand Nawaab wonders,Â Ye Teefa Kaun Hai?Â (Who is this Teefa?)

Teefa in TroubleÂ is an upcoming flick that stars Ali Zafar and Maya Ali and has been referred to as a rom-com flick.

Ali Zafar, Ahsan Rahim and Danyal Zafar have all penned the film. This movie will also mark the directorial debut of Ahsan Rahim.

Trailer of the flick was released on February 22, that featured Javed Sheikh walking into a trashed room to interrogate a man regarding the identity ofÂ Teefa.Â 

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

‘I wish Imran Khan’s marriage lasts longer this time’

Sweets and bhangras: PTI workers in Gujranwala celebrate Imran’s marriage

We will benefit from MQM infighting: PPP minister

Imran’s marriage: Some girls rejoice, others left heartbroken in Faisalabad

Video: Governor Sindh laughs at MQM over infighting

Fawad Khan reveals future plans

Maulana Ghafoor advises Imran Khan over â€˜marriagesâ€™

Watch: Farooq Sattar elected as party chief

Iâ€™m the MQM-P chief, claims Farooq Sattar after intra-party polls

Watch: Raheel Sharifâ€™s sword dance in Saudi Arabia

Maryam targets judiciary at Sheikhupura rally: Watch

Watch: Rigging in MQM-P intra-party polls

Watch: Funeral prayers of actor Matloob-ur-Rehman

Iran plane crash: All 66 people on board dead, says airline

Video: Take a virtual tour of PML-N preparations for Sheikhupura jalsa

Video: MQM all set for intra-party elections

Did movies inspire Indian woman who posed as man to marry for dowry?

Watch: PML-N to hold power show in Sheikhupura today

Zainab’s uncle expresses satisfaction over verdict

Hang him at the same spot he took my daughter to: Zainab’s mother

Punjab attorney general discloses details of the Zainab murder case verdict

Watch: Pleas of Zainab Ansari’s mother

Watch: Scenes of Kot Lakhpat Jail before announcement of Zainab murder case verdict

Watch: Timeline of Zainab murder case

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.