By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tahira Aurangzeb arrived at Supreme Court of Pakistan that heard a contempt case against Talal Chaudhry.

Tahira, who is mother of state minister for information Maryam Aurangzeb, said, “I have come here to support Talal Chaudhry, not the judiciary.”

Watch the video.