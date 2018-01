By: Samaa Web Desk

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, enjoyed an adventurous zip line ride in Dubai.

Set in Dubai Marina, the XLine is not only the world’s longest urban zip line, but also one of the steepest and fastest, measuring one kilometre, with an incline of 16° and travelling at an average of 80 kilometres per hour, offering up some picturesque views of the city along the way.