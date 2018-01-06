Video: Nadeem Malik on reports of Imran Khanâ€™s third marriage

By: Samaa Web Desk

Samaaâ€™s senior anchor person, Nadeem Malik, sheds light on speculations about third marriage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI leaders have rejected the report that Khan has allegedly married for the third time.

The News in an article published on Saturday claimed that Khan married a woman, Bushra Bibi, whom he regarded as his spiritual leader, in a secret ceremony on January 1. Mufti Saeed, who had officiated Khan's second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015, reportedly performed the nikkah, according to The News.