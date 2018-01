By: Samaa Web Desk

NEWS DESK: It was a quirky yet adorable combination of professionalism and parenting. Al Jazeera had a film historian from Berkeley for a special appearance on TV via Skype. Meanwhile, his child managed to get his share in the TV appearance. The dad seemed embarrassed at first but was okay when the interviewer encouraged him to let the boy join the conversation. Watch how the little kid signs off after his dad's segment: