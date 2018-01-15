Video: Janisaran-e-Benazir risk their lives to meet Bilawal Bhutto

January 15, 2018
By: Tatheer Islam

The specially designated security volunteers from Karachi who stood guard on Benazir Bhuttoâ€™s arrival in Karachi, tried to meet Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chief.

However, his security personnel did not allow them to meet him.

Janisaran-e-Benazir ran in front of Bilawalâ€™s car in an extreme effort to have a chance to talk to him.

Watch the clip.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Maryam Nawaz declines to comment on Imran Khanâ€™s alleged marriage

Zainab’s father says the culprit is not from his family

Faryal Talpur ridicules SC order with huge protocol

Zainab murder: Strange CCTV footage surfaces

Samaa crosses another milestone -the first in Pakistan

New drug begins attracting girls in Peshawar

Hereâ€™s what happened when a leopard entered school in India

Man thrashed by mob for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor girl

Video: Parents of youth shot in DHA beg for justice

Another youth shot dead in Karachi’s DHA

Prof Hasan Zafar Arif was martyred, says Dr Farooq Sattar

No headway in Kasur minor rape and murder case

Highlights: Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

Timeline: Incidents of child abuse in Kasur

Video: PIA pilot enjoys â€˜Afghan Jalebiâ€™ with amazing dance

Karachiites decry excessive road blockages

Here is how truth of Rana Sanaâ€™s claim busted

Zainab murder: New CCTV footage surfaces

Watch what Sarfaraz has to say on three consecutive defeats

Third ODI: Fall of Pakistan wickets

Karachi: Missing child mysteriously comes home overnight

Blessed: Good news from Masjid Nabawi

Zainab: This speech will bring tears in your eyes

Gulalai criticised for her fresh outburst against Imran Khan

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.