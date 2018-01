Video: Janisaran-e-Benazir risk their lives to meet Bilawal Bhutto

By: Tatheer Islam

The specially designated security volunteers from Karachi who stood guard on Benazir Bhutto’s arrival in Karachi, tried to meet Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chief.

However, his security personnel did not allow them to meet him.

Janisaran-e-Benazir ran in front of Bilawal’s car in an extreme effort to have a chance to talk to him.

Watch the clip.