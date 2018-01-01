By: Samaa Web Desk

NEWS DESK: Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, has shown some remarkable gesture by issuing a video statement, wishing Pakistanis a Happy New Year in our national language, Urdu.

Best wishes for a happy, peaceful and prosperous 2018 from all at the British High Commission in Islamabad. #NewYear2018 Ù†ÛŒØ§ Ø³Ø§Ù„ Ù…Ø¨Ø§Ø±Ú© pic.twitter.com/6vRdRq8uxR â€” Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) December 31, 2017

In the video statement, he speaks of theÂ 70-year-old bond of friendship that Britain and Pakistan have shared. He adds that on the occasion of New Year, he is hopeful that this friendship will be further strengthened in the next 70 years as well. With this hope, he wishes all Pakistanis a Happy New Year! Watch him speak Urdu in his thick British accent here: