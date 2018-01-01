Video: British High Commissioner sent out warm greetings to Pakistanis. That, too, in Urdu!

January 1, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

NEWS DESK: Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, has shown some remarkable gesture by issuing a video statement, wishing Pakistanis a Happy New Year in our national language, Urdu.

In the video statement, he speaks of theÂ 70-year-old bond of friendship that Britain and Pakistan have shared. He adds that on the occasion of New Year, he is hopeful that this friendship will be further strengthened in the next 70 years as well. With this hope, he wishes all Pakistanis a Happy New Year! Watch him speak Urdu in his thick British accent here:

 

