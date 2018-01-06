By: Samaa Web Desk

PTI leaders have rejected the report that Imran Khan has allegedly married for the third time; however, astrologers are optimistic that if he has really tied the knot, it will bring good luck to him.

The News in an article published on Saturday claimed that Khan married a woman, Bushra Bibi, whom he regarded as his spiritual leader, in a secret ceremony on January 1. Mufti Saeed, who had officiated Khan's second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015, reportedly performed the nikkah, according to The News.