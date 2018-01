By: Samaa Web Desk

Prominent TV and film star Sanam Saeed called for harsh punishment against those who raped and strangled seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur. "Do something, arrest and hang them," Sanam Saeed told SAMAA TV during a protest in Karachi. Watch what more Sanam Saeed has to say about the horrific murder of Zainab Ansari.