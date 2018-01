By: Samaa Web Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court.

Talking to media, he said it is beyond the NAB to bring back to the country billions of rupees of corruption, adding the PML-N will get back this money, if it gets a chance to come back into power.

Shehbaz Sharif said in a public meeting that he will uncover the real face of the NAB.

