PSP leader Waseem Aftab slams biased Indian anchor

January 2, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Pak Sarzameen Party chief Waseem Aftab slammed biased Indian anchor Arnab Goswami on the issue of Trump's latest tweet pertaining to Pakistan.Â 

Arnab Goswami has always been spewing hate against Pakistan and is considered around the world as a jingoist. In his latest show, the Indian anchor invited PSP leader Waseem Aftab for a discussion and asked him whether Pakistan would return the US aid it had received over the past decade after Trump's tweet.

In response, Aftab slammed the Indian anchor and urged him to get himself admitted to a mental hospital in Agra.

"I'm ready to cover your cost, just check into an asylum," he said.

 

