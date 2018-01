By: Samaa Web Desk

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said it is Nawaz Sharif who will lead the election campaign for next general elections as the PML-N does not get vote with ‘my picture or that of Shehbaz Sharif’.

Talking informally to the reporters of the Parliament, he said the most corrupt judges are being appointed ever since the judiciary got the right to appoint them.

“I will not allow the appointment of corrupt caretaker Prime Minster for the next general elections,” he said.

