Maryam Nawaz declines to comment on Imran Khan’s alleged marriage

Maryam Nawaz said the fear of Nawaz Sharif has caused his rivals to come close to each other.

Talking to Samaa, she said efforts are being made to block Nawaz Sharif’s way.

The people who could not bring about the change with the help of vote are rallying around on roads, said Maryam Nawaz adding, “Everyone knows as to who got our government toppled in Balochistan.”

On this occasion, she declined to comment on alleged marriage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

