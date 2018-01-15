Maryam Nawaz declines to comment on Imran Khan’s alleged marriage

January 15, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz said the fear of Nawaz Sharif has caused his rivals to come close to each other.

Talking to Samaa, she said efforts are being made to block Nawaz Sharif’s way.

The people who could not bring about the change with the help of vote are rallying around on roads, said Maryam Nawaz adding, “Everyone knows as to who got our government toppled in Balochistan.”

On this occasion, she declined to comment on alleged marriage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Watch what else he said.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Video: Janisaran-e-Benazir risk their lives to meet Bilawal Bhutto

Zainab’s father says the culprit is not from his family

Faryal Talpur ridicules SC order with huge protocol

Zainab murder: Strange CCTV footage surfaces

Samaa crosses another milestone -the first in Pakistan

New drug begins attracting girls in Peshawar

Here’s what happened when a leopard entered school in India

Man thrashed by mob for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor girl

Video: Parents of youth shot in DHA beg for justice

Another youth shot dead in Karachi’s DHA

Prof Hasan Zafar Arif was martyred, says Dr Farooq Sattar

No headway in Kasur minor rape and murder case

Highlights: Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

Timeline: Incidents of child abuse in Kasur

Video: PIA pilot enjoys ‘Afghan Jalebi’ with amazing dance

Karachiites decry excessive road blockages

Here is how truth of Rana Sana’s claim busted

Zainab murder: New CCTV footage surfaces

Watch what Sarfaraz has to say on three consecutive defeats

Third ODI: Fall of Pakistan wickets

Karachi: Missing child mysteriously comes home overnight

Blessed: Good news from Masjid Nabawi

Zainab: This speech will bring tears in your eyes

Gulalai criticised for her fresh outburst against Imran Khan

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.