By: Samaa Web Desk

SAMAA anchor Kiran Naz has explained what prompted her to go on air with her own daughter to protest the horrific rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasuri. The 1.50 minute long emotionally-charged monologue by Kiran Naz saw her condemn the rapes and murders that plague the country. Her brave act was widely reported by international media.