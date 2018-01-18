Khawaja Asif wants Imran Khan be grilled on â€˜lantiâ€™ remark

January 18, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif lashed out at Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid for criticizing Parliament and using the slurs against the legislating house.

Addressing the national assembly, he said these opposition leaders who uttered the slur should be brought before a parliamentary committee of National Assembly.

He said the committee should summon them, adding if they defy, they should be arrested in order to be produced before the NA body.

Watch what else he said.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Video: Intezar’s father details son’s killing at crime scene

Video: Recovered child denies she was tortured, raped

Father regrets AJK PMâ€™s statement on Zainab

Video: Was the man killed in Rao Anwar’s encounter a terrorist?

Shocking: AJK PM ridicules Zainab murder

Here is what Imran Khan challenges Shehbaz Sharif about

Sheikh Rashid announces resignation from National Assembly

Video: Mustafa Kamal at PAT protest

Watch: Aerial footage of Model Town protest

Madiha breaks her silence over Intizar’s killing

Hina Rabbani Khar takes a jibe at Trump during CNN interview

Medical report signals rape, says KPK IG

Qadriâ€™s container ready to hit roads

Madiha speaks out on Intizar’s shooting, reveals details

Tahirul Qadri spoke of “undressing” Zardari. They are sharing the stage today

Video: Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari. Frenemies?

Political war to be announced today, says Sheikh Rashid

Here is how Arif Alvi cheers up angry Shireen Mazari

Swat under a blanket of snow. Watch here:

A sonâ€™s sacrifice for his father will make you cry

27 infants die of malnutrition in Thar

Father makes more disclosures about Intizarâ€™s murder

â€˜No possibility of PPP-PTI political allianceâ€™

Watch: CCTV captures brazen daylight robbery

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.