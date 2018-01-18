Khawaja Asif wants Imran Khan be grilled on â€˜lantiâ€™ remark

By: Samaa Web Desk

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif lashed out at Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid for criticizing Parliament and using the slurs against the legislating house.

Addressing the national assembly, he said these opposition leaders who uttered the slur should be brought before a parliamentary committee of National Assembly.

He said the committee should summon them, adding if they defy, they should be arrested in order to be produced before the NA body.

Watch what else he said.