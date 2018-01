By: Samaa Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said judiciary was restored in the country and a day will come when the justice will also get restored.

Addressing a public rally here in Kot Momin, she said Nawaz Sharif came out by putting himself in jeopardy to fight for the rights of people.

Watch what else she said.