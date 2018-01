By: Samaa Web Desk

NEWS DESK: Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khan took a jibe at US President Donald Trump when asked about his New Year tweet on Pakistan. "I'd ignore Trump's tweets," she said.

According to her, we should be concerned about the tweeter rather than the tweet. She spoke to CNN about a number of issues, ranging from Afghanistan and China to increasing reports of children's rape and murder cases in Pakistan. Watch here: