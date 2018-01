By: Samaa Web Desk

Rao Anwar, who remained a powerful officer of Sindh police since his removal, seems to be dominating the entire police force which has failed to arrest him in extra judicial killing of a youth, Naqeebullah Mehsud, in Karachi. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah is consulting with police department’s leadership on how to arrest Rao Anwar. Watch this report…