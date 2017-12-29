Video: PTI defends dynastic politics in nominating Ali Tareen

December 29, 2017
By: Samaa Web Desk

NEWS DESK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has recently nominated Jehangir Khan Tareen’s son, Ali Khan Tareen, to contest the by-election from NA-154, a National Assembly seat from Lodhran that fell vacant after the disqualification of his father on Supreme Court orders.

The move invited criticism on the party, which has been vehement in its censure of the two mainstream parties of the country, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), for their “dynastic politics”.

Now that PTI’s own penchant for “dynastic politics” has surfaced, a show host for Samaa TV asked a PTI leader, Shafqat Mehmood, some tough questions. He even played a clip of an interview of Imran Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Bokhari, in which he says, “If Jehangir Tareen’s son gets a ticket from the party, it would not be correct to say then that dynastic politics does not exist in PTI. We will have to say that it exists. No denying that.”

Mehmood argued that the party has taken a well thought out decision, keeping in mind the constituency’s dynamics. “We reached the conclusion that Ali Tareen is the best candidate for the seat,” he said, adding that they can’t “ignore the ground realities”.

He argued that it is one thing to give a ticket for an MNA or MPA seat but it’s an altogether different thing to give national leadership to your family members. According to him, “this is just a local seat”.

When asked about Ali Tareen’s position in his constituency and his political qualification, Mehmood replied: “Jehangir Tareen has worked a lot in that constituency. He has worked very hard and has welfare projects going on.”

So his best qualification is that he is JKT’s son, asked the show host. “Should we give the ticket to an outsider? What do you think?” Mehmood replied. “Are we so disqualified and negligible? He is the candidate there. We can’t bring someone from outside. That’s not how it works.”

Watch here how Mehmood defends his party’s decision to field JKT’s son:

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Dr Arif Alvi defends Ali Tareen’s nomination

‘No comparison between Bilawal, Ali Tareen’

Flashback: Imran Khan’s statements on hereditary politics

Year-ender video: Check out the 7 most significant visits to Pakistan in 2017

Mystery resolved: Son admits to killing PML-F leader Saira Naseer

Did PPP’s Larkana rally trigger traffic jam in Karachi?

Imran Khan sees no martial law in future – Watch

Watch: Special persons walk the ramp in Islamabad

DG ISPR calls this statement of Saad Rafique “irresponsible and unwarranted”

Video: Musharraf calls Bilawal Bhutto a woman in latest video message

Customer resorts to aerial firing after argument with shopkeeper in Karachi

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look back at the star’s illustrious career

Malala throws weight behind FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Watch: Suspicious metal object in shoes of Jadhav’s wife

Yearly Review: What happened in July 2017?

Yearly Review: What happened in June 2017?

Yearly Review: What happened in May 2017?

Today marks the 23rd death anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir

Kulbhushan meeting: Indian media bursts into hysteria

Cogent speeches establish Quaid-e-Azam as true leader of Muslims

Video: 20 teachers arrested following clashes with Police

Watch: Chaos erupts at PTI convention

Watch: Pakistan team start practise for New Zealand tour

Watch: CM Sindh, Governor Sindh pay respects to Quaid-e-Azam

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.