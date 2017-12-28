DG ISPR calls this statement of Saad Rafique “irresponsible and unwarranted”

December 28, 2017
By: Samaa Web Desk

The firebrand leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique hailed the appearance of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa before the legislators on December 19.

The Army Chief briefed a parliamentary committee on issues related to national security, foreign visits he has undertaken during the past few months and Saudi-led military alliance of Muslim countries.

Wrapping up his statement, Khawaja Saad Rafique said something which DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said was ‘irresponsible and unwarranted’.

Watch what he said.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Watch: Special persons walk the ramp in Islamabad

Video: Musharraf calls Bilawal Bhutto a woman in latest video message

Customer resorts to aerial firing after argument with shopkeeper in Karachi

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look back at the star’s illustrious career

Malala throws weight behind FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Watch: Suspicious metal object in shoes of Jadhav’s wife

Yearly Review: What happened in July 2017?

Yearly Review: What happened in June 2017?

Yearly Review: What happened in May 2017?

Today marks the 23rd death anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir

Kulbhushan meeting: Indian media bursts into hysteria

Cogent speeches establish Quaid-e-Azam as true leader of Muslims

Video: 20 teachers arrested following clashes with Police

Watch: Chaos erupts at PTI convention

Watch: Pakistan team start practise for New Zealand tour

Watch: CM Sindh, Governor Sindh pay respects to Quaid-e-Azam

Watch: Change of guards ceremony held, political leadership pay respect to Quaid-e-Azam

Video: Change of Guard ceremony on Quaid’s birth anniversary

Watch: PTI’s Arif Alvi demands action againt MQM leaders

ISPR pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam in music video

Video: Muslim school student violently attacked in US

Maryam Nawaz, Jahangir Tareen engage in Twitter war

PML-N to launch “Tehreek-e-Adal” on Dec 26

Watch: Rickshaw driver brawls with traffic police wardens

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.