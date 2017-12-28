DG ISPR calls this statement of Saad Rafique “irresponsible and unwarranted”

By: Samaa Web Desk

The firebrand leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique hailed the appearance of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa before the legislators on December 19.

The Army Chief briefed a parliamentary committee on issues related to national security, foreign visits he has undertaken during the past few months and Saudi-led military alliance of Muslim countries.

Wrapping up his statement, Khawaja Saad Rafique said something which DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said was ‘irresponsible and unwarranted’.

Watch what he said.