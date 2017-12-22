SHOCKING: Video of Karachi DSP torturing three suspects surfaces

By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: The video showing a DSP in Karachi torturing three young suspects came to the fore on Friday.Â

In the video, DSP Yaqoob Jutt can be seen clearly punching, kicking and slapping three young men who were held as suspects.

Yaqoob Jutt is the DSP of Karachi's Ferozabad area where relatives of the suspects had protested a day before.

They had demanded the government to take action against the DSP for subjecting the three men to brutal torture.