Parliamentarians pay tribute to Noor Jehan by crooning her songs

December 23, 2017
By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Watch Pakistani parliamentarians pay tribute to Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan by crooning some of her timeless classics, on Saturday.Â 

Today marks the 17th death anniversary of legendary singer Noor Jehan, whose songs still continue to rule the hearts of millions of people in India and Pakistan.

Noor Jehan was born on September 21, 1926 at neighbourhood Kot Murad Khan in Kasur near the Kasur Railway Station. She recorded as many as 10,000 songs inÂ Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi language.

Noor Jehan enjoys an unmatched legacy as a singer in Pakistan and is frequently referred to asÂ Â Malika-e-Tarannum.

Noor Jehan's career spanned six decades and not only did she provide the masses with a plethora of hit songs and ghazals but acted in films as well.

She passed away on December 23, 2000 but continues to live on in the hearts of millions of people courtesy her melodious voice and charming personality.

 
 

