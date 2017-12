By: Samaa Web Desk

All political parties of the Opposition assured Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri of their support for the acquisition of justice for the victims of Model Town tragedy.

Addressing the All Parties Conference, Sheikh Rashid categorically said no NRO will take place this time round for Nawaz Sharif and his family.

He also said the days of the rulers are numbered.

