Kulbhushan meeting: Indian media bursts into hysteria

December 25, 2017
By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan granted and facilitated a meeting of Indian terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav with his mother rand wife today (Monday).

The Pakistanâ€™s step of showing magnanimity was globally hailed; however, the goodwill gesture did not go down very well with the Indian media.

Pakistan's goodwill gesture could not get but hysterical reactions from ostentatious Indian media.

Know more in this video report.

 
 

