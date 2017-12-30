Kaira, Mehmood Qureshi present APC resolution

By: Samaa Web Desk

The All Parties Conference called by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) announced its joint resolution extending the deadline for Punjab Chief Minster Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to resign from their respective position by January 7.

The joint resolution was announced part by PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and part by PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

