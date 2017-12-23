By: Tatheer Islam

A lady principal of a nursing college Mianwali has been sent on forced leave after an inquiry was instituted against her for allegedly coercing the students to get involved in immoral activities.

Students of the nursing college mounted a protest demonstration outside the college against the principal.

According to the female students, the principal forces them to be involved in indecent activities.

Know more in Abdul Hameedâ€™s report.