Yearly Review: What happened in May 2017?

December 26, 2017
By: Samaa Web Desk

2017 was an eventful year with a lot of vital happenings. Specially the fifth month, May will be remembered for Pakistani cricket as Pakistan won the first away test series on West Indies soil against the hosts.

In the same month, two great cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan got retirement from the international cricket.

Samaa has prepared an yearly review. Watch this overview on May events.

 
 

