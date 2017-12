By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing backlash after nomination of Jahangir Tareen's son, Ali Khan Tareen, on NA-154 vacated by his father after being disqualified by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

The nomination is being seen as Imran Khan’s U-turn in his stance about hereditary politics. Here is senior PTI leader Dr. Arif Alvi’s viewpoint in Samaa’s talk-show “Agenda 360”.