Disqualified Nawaz Sharif unsettled rivals: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz said Nawaz Sharif, despite having been disqualified by Supreme Court, have put his adversaries on tenterhooks.
Talking to a ceremony in Lahore, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been weeping for four years.
Commenting on the APC convened by Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadriâ€™s Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), she wondered as to how those who were against each other are sitting together.
Watch what else she said.