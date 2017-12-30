Disqualified Nawaz Sharif unsettled rivals: Maryam Nawaz

By: Samaa Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz said Nawaz Sharif, despite having been disqualified by Supreme Court, have put his adversaries on tenterhooks.

Talking to a ceremony in Lahore, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been weeping for four years.

Commenting on the APC convened by Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadriâ€™s Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), she wondered as to how those who were against each other are sitting together.

Watch what else she said.