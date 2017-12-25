Cogent speeches establish Quaid-e-Azam as true leader of Muslims

December 25, 2017
By: Samaa Web Desk

The speeches of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah are the hallmark of his personality that established him as one the greatest political leaders of the world.

His speeches show the reason as to why a line of Hindu political mammoths could not withstand his arguments that were truly loaded with cogency and conviction that became his trademark.

He said, “The Muslims of sub-continent cannot be considered a minority as two major ethnic entities  i.e. Hindus and Muslims inhabit the region.”

“We want the partition of the sub-continent. Two separate states of Pakistan and India are the only solution,” he added.

Know more in this video report.

 
 

