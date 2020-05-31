Sunday, May 31, 2020  | 7 Shawwal, 1441
FBR collected Rs227b taxes in May

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Federal Board of Revenue collected taxes and duties of Rs227 billion in the month of May, it said Sunday.

Rs3,518 billion revenue has so far been collected, according to official figures.

It shows an increase of 7.7% compared with the Rs3,266 billion collected last year till May 2019.

The FBR said it had managed to achieve 90% of the total revenue target of Rs3,908 billion for the current financial year.

This is despite the coronavirus pandemic slowing down the economy and impacting businesses.

