PM emphasises institutional reforms, financial discipline to stabilise economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Friday the need to continue the process of institutional reforms and ensure financial discipline to stabilise the economy while providing possible relief to the people.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the state of the country’s economy, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar said that significant improvement was made in reducing trade and fiscal deficit, current account deficit, increasing foreign direct investments, revenue collection, debt management and financial discipline.

He gave a detailed briefing on the impact of coronavirus pandemic and the efforts made by the government to provide relief to the people.

The meeting held preliminary discussion on the upcoming budget with a special focus on the need to deal with the emerging situation while moving the wheels of economy.