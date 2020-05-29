Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

PM emphasises institutional reforms, financial discipline to stabilise economy

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PM emphasises institutional reforms, financial discipline to stabilise economy

PM Imran Khan. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Friday the need to continue the process of institutional reforms and ensure financial discipline to stabilise the economy while providing possible relief to the people.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the state of the country’s economy, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar said that significant improvement was made in reducing trade and fiscal deficit, current account deficit, increasing foreign direct investments, revenue collection, debt management and financial discipline.

He gave a detailed briefing on the impact of coronavirus pandemic and the efforts made by the government to provide relief to the people.

The meeting held preliminary discussion on the upcoming budget with a special focus on the need to deal with the emerging situation while moving the wheels of economy.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Economy Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan, coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Post-Eid, dollar touches one-month high
Post-Eid, dollar touches one-month high
Pakistan's foreign reserves grew by $3.47b in one year: ministry
Pakistan’s foreign reserves grew by $3.47b in one year: ministry
PM emphasises institutional reforms, financial discipline to stabilise economy
PM emphasises institutional reforms, financial discipline to stabilise economy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.