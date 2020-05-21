Pakistan’s new mobile manufacturing policy to offer manufacturers ‘strong incentives’

Pakistan would soon roll out its new mobile phone manufacturing policy that would offer manufacturers lucrative incentives, Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar said Thursday.

“The Economic Coordination Committee today approved Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy offering strong incentives to manufacture mobile phones and localise components in Pakistan,” Azhar said on Twitter.

He said smuggling of mobile phones had been eliminated after successful implementation of Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) in the country.

Pakistan has now fully geared up to enter this huge market, according to the minister.

Azhar said details of the policy would be shared after its approval by the cabinet.