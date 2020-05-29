Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan’s foreign reserves grew by $3.47b in one year: ministry

Posted: May 29, 2020
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: FILE

Pakistan’s foreign reserves grew by $3.47 billion over the past year, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

The ministry said so in its report on the economic performance during the past 10 months.

The current account deficit of the country reduced by 29.5% to $3.3 billion, according to the report.

Remittances increased by 5.5%, it said. The total volume of foreign remittances remained $18.8 billion.

The report said that Pakistan saw an increase of 563% in foreign investment. It had a total volume of $1.86 billion.

The US dollar rose by Rs11.12 over the past year.

Economy Pakistan
 
